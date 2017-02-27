SpaceX: 2 private citizens will fly moon mission in 20188 MinsTwo...
SpaceX will launch the private Dragon spacecraft mission with two private astronauts using the still-untested Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Pad 39A. In a call with reporters, CEO Elon Musk said the two passengers know each other but would not disclose any more information about the individuals.
