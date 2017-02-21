Space Bacteria Draws Focus of Researc...

Space Bacteria Draws Focus of Researchers

Read more: Wall Street Journal

Researchers grappling with the effects of spaceflight on the human body are stepping up efforts to discover what makes microbes more tenacious in space, in hopes of keeping astronauts healthy during long voyages to asteroids or Mars. Aboard the international space station, scientists are finding bacteria that grow faster, mutate more readily, and become more infectious or more resistant to antibiotics than on Earth.

