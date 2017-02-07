Soccer ball that survived Challenger makes it into space 31 years later
A soccer ball that was recovered from the ill-fated launch of space shuttle Challenger has made it into space 31 years later. The ball, which was launched into orbit days after the anniversary of the 1986 crash, belonged to NASA astronaut Ellison Onizuka and was signed by players on the Clear Lake High School soccer teams, of which his daughter played for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|20 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan '17
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC