Soccer Ball Recovered From Ill-Fated ...

Soccer Ball Recovered From Ill-Fated Shuttle Challenger Flown to Space Station

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

A soccer ball that was on the ill-fated launch of the space shuttle Challenger has made it to orbit 30 years later , thanks to a shared connection between one of the fallen astronauts and the current commander on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the commander of the station's Expedition 50 crew , posted to Twitter Friday a photo of the black and white ball floating in front of the windows in the orbiting laboratory's Cupola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 3 SoE 5
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan 16 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan '17 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC