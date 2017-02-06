Soccer Ball Recovered From Ill-Fated Shuttle Challenger Flown to Space Station
A soccer ball that was on the ill-fated launch of the space shuttle Challenger has made it to orbit 30 years later , thanks to a shared connection between one of the fallen astronauts and the current commander on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the commander of the station's Expedition 50 crew , posted to Twitter Friday a photo of the black and white ball floating in front of the windows in the orbiting laboratory's Cupola.
