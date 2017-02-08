Sloshing in Space: Wild Astronaut Video Shows Weightless Fluid Flow
Water's odd behavior in weightlessness comes under scrutiny in a new European Space Agency video, which shows an astronaut spinning small jars of liquid for science. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet recorded the video in the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory as part of a "voluntary science" experiment that astronauts do outside of normal working hours.
