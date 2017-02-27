Sky & Space nano-satellites ready for landmark launch

The company said on Monday that its first three nano-satellites received the designation from the Perth-based company's construction partner, Danish nano-satellite producer Gomspace, who were responsible for integration and verification testing on the miniature satellite devices. In the update, Sky and Space said that with final testing now complete, the "3 Diamonds" nano-satellites would be transported to Innovative Space Logistics' facilities in the Netherlands where they would be integrated into their "Quadpack" launch pod.

