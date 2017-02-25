Russian cargo craft lifts off for worldwide space station
The Progress MS-05 mission, known as Progress 66P in the space station's visiting vehicle manifest, is carrying around 5,820 pounds, or 2,640 kilograms, of cargo and propellant to replenish stocks on the space station. The upcoming days are going to busy for the ISS as it will have to capture and unload supplies from two robotic cargo ships that are closing in on the orbiting lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Thu
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC