Red Sprites, Blue Jets, Pixies, Elves: Weird Lights Studied from Space
In views from the International Space Station, a mysterious set of electrical discharges shine above a roiling thunderstorm in Earth's upper atmosphere. Andreas Mogensen, a European Space Agency astronaut who flew in 2015, took pictures over thunderstorms to try to see the strange atmospheric features, which are sometimes called red sprites, blue jets, pixies and elves.
