Punxsutawney Phil in space
Pictured is a photograph taken in September from a NASA scientific balloon at the edge of space, 125,000 feet above the earth. NASA engineers Gary and Janet Letchworth placed a small Punxsutawney Phil on the balloon's gondola and had it photographed with the earth in the background.
