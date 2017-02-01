Out of this world: Emirati girl's exp...

Out of this world: Emirati girl's experiment to be carried out at International Space Center

Read more: Al Bawaba

A young Emirati girl's hypothesis about how journeying into space could affect the proteins in our cells will soon be tested at the International Space Centre. Fourteen-year-old Aliah Al Mansouri's project was selected the winner in the UAE Genes in Space competition, which encouraged students in grades 7 to 12 to develop DNA experiments that could help solve real-life space exploration problems.

