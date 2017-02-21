Oscars: 'Hidden Figures' Star Taraji ...

Oscars: 'Hidden Figures' Star Taraji P. Henson Brings Real-Life Katherine Johnson Onstage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson brought the real-life Katherine Johnson out on the Oscars stage on Sunday night while presenting the award for best documentary feature with fellow castmembers Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae. Johnson was a physicist and mathematician at NASA who calculated trajectories, launch windows and the return paths for many famous space flights in the 1950s and '60s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 7 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb 4 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan '17 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan '17 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan '17 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC