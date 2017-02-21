Oscars: 'Hidden Figures' Star Taraji P. Henson Brings Real-Life Katherine Johnson Onstage

Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson brought the real-life Katherine Johnson out on the Oscars stage on Sunday night while presenting the award for best documentary feature with fellow castmembers Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae. Johnson was a physicist and mathematician at NASA who calculated trajectories, launch windows and the return paths for many famous space flights in the 1950s and '60s.

