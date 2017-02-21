Oscars: 'Hidden Figures' Star Taraji P. Henson Brings Real-Life Katherine Johnson Onstage
Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson brought the real-life Katherine Johnson out on the Oscars stage on Sunday night while presenting the award for best documentary feature with fellow castmembers Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae. Johnson was a physicist and mathematician at NASA who calculated trajectories, launch windows and the return paths for many famous space flights in the 1950s and '60s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC