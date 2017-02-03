One of a kind: Hubble telescope captures the death of a star
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The demise of a low-mass star located over 5,000 light years away from Earth was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, Sputnik reported. The image recorded by the telescope and posted on NASA's official website depicts the star in question, a red giant, rapidly transforming into a planetary nebula by blowing its outer layers of dust and gas into the surrounding space.
