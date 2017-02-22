Newly discovered network of planets c...

Newly discovered network of planets could harbor water and life, scientists say

9 hrs ago

Seven Earth-size worlds, each potentially capable of hosting liquid water and therefore life, found in orbit around a star some 40 light-years away. Newly discovered network of planets could harbor water and life, scientists say Seven Earth-size worlds, each potentially capable of hosting liquid water and therefore life, found in orbit around a star some 40 light-years away.

