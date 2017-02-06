New 'Space Poop' System Could Fly on Orion Deep-Space Mission

A new spacesuit system to flush away astronauts' poop will likely fly on the first crewed Orion spacecraft flight, NASA said in an interview with Space.com. This means that eager innovators could see their waste collection system fly in space between 2021 and 2023 on "Exploration Mission 2," or EM-2, which could bring the astronauts out of low-Earth orbit for the first time in half a century.

