NASA's 'space poop challenge' is over and it went boldly beyond the diaper

Mike Massimino helps answer the one question he and other astronauts get asked most often: "How do you 'go' in space?" Mike Massimino helps answer the one question he and other astronauts get asked most often: "How do you 'go' in space?" It was May 1969. As the Apollo crew headed back to Earth after a successful moon orbit, the three astronauts discovered it had joined them aboard the command module.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.