NASA wind tests 'the new Concorde' as space agency aims to...
The space agency aims to create a "low boom" quiet jet that can break the sound barrier, potentially revolutionising air travel NASA aims to create a "low boom" quiet jet that can break the sound barrier, potentially revolutionising air travel and allowing passengers to cross the Atlantic in half the time it takes a conventional aircraft. Administrator Charles Bolden says the project is the first in a series of 'X-planes' in NASA's New Aviation Horizons initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Thu
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC