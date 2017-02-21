NASA wind tests 'the new Concorde' as space agency aims to...

The space agency aims to create a "low boom" quiet jet that can break the sound barrier, potentially revolutionising air travel NASA aims to create a "low boom" quiet jet that can break the sound barrier, potentially revolutionising air travel and allowing passengers to cross the Atlantic in half the time it takes a conventional aircraft. Administrator Charles Bolden says the project is the first in a series of 'X-planes' in NASA's New Aviation Horizons initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.