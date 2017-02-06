Nasa to send Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III (Sage III) to International Space Station
Brooke Thornton has devoted eight years to a project that aims to check on the atmospheric health of the Earth. Needless to say, when NASA's Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III on the International Space Station launches, she'll be among the many cheering and working for its success in space.
