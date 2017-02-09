NASA Scientists Baffled By Color Lights Shooting Into Space
A mysterious weather phenomenon called blue jets and red sprites has baffled scientists for years, and NASA still has no explanation for what appear to be lighting bolts that shoot up toward space rather than down to the ground. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen captured the flashes of light on video in 2015 while he was on the International Space Station.
