NASA, Palo Alto satellite company team up to explore unique asteroid
Mention the word "asteroid" and you'll probably think about the downfall of the dinosaurs, or perhaps Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck duking it out in the movie "Armageddon." Now, NASA and a Palo Alto-based satellite manufacturer are working to get a spacecraft to an asteroid before one gets to us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC