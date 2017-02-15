NASA, Kennedy Space Center await dire...

NASA, Kennedy Space Center await direction from Trump

NASA, Kennedy Space Center await direction from Trump Robert Cabana calls space center a multi-user spaceport as home to NASA, commercial operators. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lOIE9y Robert Cabana, director of Kennedy Space Center, talked about the center's future as a multi-user spaceport during a National Space Club Florida Committee luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Cape Canaveral.

