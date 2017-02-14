NASA funds efforts to recover oxygen ...

NASA funds efforts to recover oxygen in space flights

NASA has selected two proposals for the development of oxygen recovery technologies to help astronauts breathe a little easier on deep space, long-duration missions. The agency will invest as much as $2 million and 24 months for the development of each proposal into a complete and integrated system for NASA testing.

