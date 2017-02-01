NASA experiments show how astronaut's...

NASA experiments show how astronaut's genes changed in space

17 hrs ago

For NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, his year spent living and working on the International Space Station made him more of an environmentalist and gave him a view of our planet that most people will never see in person. According to preliminary data released by NASA, Kelly's genes, fine motor skills, microbiome and other aspects of his body were altered during the 340 days he spent in orbit from 2015 to 2016.

