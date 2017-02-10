NASA astronauts train at Fairchild to prep for space capsules
Four of the astronauts that will put America back in the driver's seat when it comes to space exploration were in Spokane this week. The crew, training at Fairchild Air Force Base, were practicing what would happen if their SpaceX capsule ended up landing in the ocean.
