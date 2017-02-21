Major Space Discovery: Astronomers Discover Potentially...
Astronomers have found seven Earth-sized worlds orbiting a parent star 40 light-years away from Earth, paving the way for another clue of possible life outside our solar system. The astronomers believe the exoplanets are the same size as Earth and are dominantly temperate, thus giving these alien planets the potential to support life.
