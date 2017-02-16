LIFE puts beautiful people in space, then tries to kill them
We've had our eye on LIFE ever since the first trailer dropped back in October . In the film-due in theaters on March 24-a six-person crew of scientists and astronauts aboard a souped-up movie version of the International Space Station intercept a Mars sample return probe; on examination, the probe appears to have brought back at least one viable cell of life from the surface of Mars.
