Japan's troubled 'space junk' mission fails
This file handout from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency taken on July 6, 2016 shows the HTV6, an unmanned cargo spacecraft, "Kounotori", or "stork" in Japanese, being assembled at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima island, Kagoshima prefecture. AFP PHOTO / JAXA Tokyo: An experimental Japanese mission to clear 'space junk' or rubbish from the Earth's orbit has ended in failure, officials said Monday, in an embarassment for Tokyo.
