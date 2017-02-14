Isro creates world record as it launches 104 satellites in one shot
Indian Space Research Organisation's workhorse PSLV carried a record 104 satellites in a single mission from the space centre at Sriharikota Andhra Pradesh. Stay with TOI for latest news and updates.
