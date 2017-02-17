India's record satellite launch ramps...

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

Read more: The Times of India

BEIJING: India has done a better job than China in promoting satellite launch technology which could prompt Beijing to fast-track commercialisation of its rocket launches to vie for the world's small satellite market, Chinese officials said on Monday. "The launch indicated that India can send commercial satellites into space at lower costs, giving the country's competitiveness in the global race for the burgeoning commercial space businesses," Zhang Yonghe, director with the new technology department of the Shanghai Engineering Centre for Microsatellites, said.

Chicago, IL

