India emerges as a key player in global space race
On February 15, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, thus making India the first country to carry so many satellites in a single mission. In the present instance, there were 103 small satellites-apart from the main satellite, India's Cartosat-2, that formed the bulk of the launcher's payload-88 of which were from Planet Labs, an Amercian company that acquired Google's satellite imaging subsidiary recently; the company was using Isro's PSLV for the second-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|18 hr
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC