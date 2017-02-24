India emerges as a key player in glob...

India emerges as a key player in global space race

17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

On February 15, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, thus making India the first country to carry so many satellites in a single mission. In the present instance, there were 103 small satellites-apart from the main satellite, India's Cartosat-2, that formed the bulk of the launcher's payload-88 of which were from Planet Labs, an Amercian company that acquired Google's satellite imaging subsidiary recently; the company was using Isro's PSLV for the second-time.

