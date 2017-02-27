Hypersonic rockets and dragonfly-like drones will be developed by Oxfordshire scientists
HYPERSONIC rockets and dragonfly-like drones developed by Oxfordshire scientists will help keep Britain ahead of its enemies, the Defence Secretary has said. Sir Michael Fallon praised the cutting-edge projects as examples of 'great innovation' the Government wanted to support more of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC