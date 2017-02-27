Hidden Minifigures: LEGO Launching a oeWomen of NASAa toy set

It's one very tiny step for womenkind: in the wake of the hit movie Hidden Figures - which highlighted a group of real-life African American women's contributions to the U.S. space program - LEGO announced it will sell a "Women of NASA" set of its Minifigures. The idea was the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, a science writer and editor, who submitted to LEGO that the company should highlight, among others, the efforts of Katherine Johnson, the trajectory expert who helped launch John Glenn into space.

