Here's why a commercial space group endorsed NASA's SLS rocket
This week, the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, which counts rocket builders SpaceX and Blue Origin among its executive members, made news by declaring its support for NASA's Space Launch System rocket. The organization's new chairman, Alan Stern, announced during a conference that "we see many benefits in the development of NASA's SLS."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan '17
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC