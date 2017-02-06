Gary Oldman Watches Teens Make Out in The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us asks you to believe that journalists would show up in ball gowns to a press conference about a rocket launch-and that afterwards, they would spill out onto a picturesque runway, watching as a rocket revs its engines like a motorbike. Who wastes fuel like that? It's clear we aren't at NASA, and we aren't going to be serious about science in this film.
