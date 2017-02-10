Did a CSU study find that space travel makes you younger? Not so fast, professor says
In this June 30, 2016 photo, astronaut Jeff Williams monitors bowling ball-sized internal satellites known as SPHERES during a maintenance run in the International Space Station's Japanese Kibo Laboratory Module. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, Williams, commander of the ISS, marked his 521st day in orbit, accumulated over four flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan '17
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC