DC-based for decades, Apollo 11 capsule to go on road trip
The Apollo 11 command module, which travelled more than 950,000 miles to take Americans to the moon and back in 1969, is going on a road trip, leaving the Smithsonian for the first time in more than four decades. The capsule, named "Columbia," went on a tour of U.S. capitals following its historic role in the mission to the moon.
