CU Boulder's Ellison Onizuka remembered aboard space station
A soccer ball originally packed onto space shuttle Challenger in 1986 is now orbiting the Earth on board the International Space Station, 31 years later. The soccer ball was signed and presented to NASA astronaut Ellison Onizuka by soccer players - including his daughter - from Clear Lake High School, near NASA's Johnson Space Center.
