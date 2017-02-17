CU Boulder's Ellison Onizuka remember...

CU Boulder's Ellison Onizuka remembered aboard space station

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

A soccer ball originally packed onto space shuttle Challenger in 1986 is now orbiting the Earth on board the International Space Station, 31 years later. The soccer ball was signed and presented to NASA astronaut Ellison Onizuka by soccer players - including his daughter - from Clear Lake High School, near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 7 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb 4 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan '17 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan '17 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan '17 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC