China's plans launch of first cargo spacecraft in April
China plans to launch its first cargo spacecraft in April, state media reported on Tuesday, taking a step toward its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022. President Xi Jinping has prioritized advancing China's space program, saying it was needed to enhance national security and defense.
