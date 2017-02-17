Backup Lightning Imaging Sensor to Finally Get Its Day in Space
The Lightning Imaging Sensor is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on Saturday on the 10th SpaceX cargo resupply mission for the agency. If all goes according to plan, this imaging tool will be mounted on the exterior of the orbiting lab so it can capture real-time observations of lightning strikes on Earth, NASA officials said in a statement.
