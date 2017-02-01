Astronaut speaks to Blair Pointe Elementary students
Former astronaut Jerry Ross delivered an important message Monday to students at Blair Pointe Elementary School: If they reach for the stars and work hard, they can do anything they set their minds to. Ross, who flew into space a record seven times, spoke to the students ahead of their communication with the International Space Station later this year.
