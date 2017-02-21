Apollo 11 Spacecraft Tags Land on 'Antiques Roadshow' for Appraisal
Only a few days after the Smithsonian's announcement of a national tour for Columbia, the historic spacecraft that flew the first men to walk on the moon, two notable artifacts from the Apollo 11 command module have turned up at a different type of roadshow. On the next new episode of "Antiques Roadshow," airing on PBS on Monday night , an engineer who worked on Columbia before and after its 1969 journey to the moon shares his collection.
