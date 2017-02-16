Antarctic sea ice reaches record low
There is currently less sea ice surrounding the Antarctic continent than at any point since reliable records began in 1979. "As of Tuesday, it looks like we hit a new record low in the satellite era," Mark Serreze, the director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan '17
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC