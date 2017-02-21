60,000-year-old microbes found in Mex...

60,000-year-old microbes found in Mexican mine: NASA scientist

The Peninsula

Boston: NASA scientists have discovered living microorganisms trapped inside crystals for as long as 60,000 years in a mine in Mexico. These strange ancient microbes have apparently evolved so they can survive on a diet of sulfite, manganese and copper oxide, said Penelope Boston of NASA's Astrobiology Institute in a presentation over the weekend at a conference of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

