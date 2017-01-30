Watch: Raw Footage of Space X Launch Caught From an Airplane
SpaceX has managed to safely launch its first missile since one of its rockets exploded last fall. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to deliver 10 communications satellites for Iridium on January 14. The act was caught on camera by Van Espahbodi, Ben Marcus and Amir Blachman.
