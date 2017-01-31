U.S. human spaceflight's return grows on ground
They will take the elevator 175 feet above the shoreline, then march 15 steps across the platform and another 13 down the grated gangplank to the double doors that open to a small white room. SpaceX built this hangar for its rockets that will launch from the nearby historic Launch Pad 39A that was once used for Apollo rockets and the space ... There the astronauts will make their final preparations, adjust their spacesuits and check their equipment before stepping into the spacecraft.
