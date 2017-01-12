Turkmenistan plans to launch second satellite into space
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan has finalized the preparation of the technical assignment for the creation of the next national satellite, the functions of which will include Earth remote sensing, Turkmenistan State News Agency said in a message. TurkmenAlem 52E, Turkmenistan's first telecommunications satellite, was launched Apr.28, 2015, from Cape Canaveral .
