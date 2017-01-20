Trump Vows To 'Unlock The Mysteries Of Space' In Inauguration
"We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow," Trump said during his inaugural address . Experts have long suspected that Trump's space program will likely be focused on exploration with robotic probes and later, sending humans to Mars, using money diverted from global warming science programs .
