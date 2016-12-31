Timekeepers add 'leap second' to world clocks for new year
Clocks around the world will add a leap second to coordinate with a change in the speed of Earth's rotation. NASA will implement the additional second just before midnight Coordinated Universal Time on Dec. 31, 2016 to account for Earth's slowing rotation and allow precise timekeeping for its Solar Dynamics Observatory program.
