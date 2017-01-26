Tim Peake to return to International Space Station for second mission
The 44-year-old unveiled his plans as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft that launched him into orbit and returned him to Earth went on public display at London's Science Museum. "Myself and my classmates from 2009, we are all going to get the second mission to the space station which is wonderful.
