This haunting new photo of a SpaceX rocket seconds before it lands is frame-worthy
It shows the lower half of the Falcon 9 rocket, also called a booster or first stage, moments before sticking a perfect landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Sharp, backlit shadows - cast by sunlight striking the booster's landing struts - cut through the noxious fog of rocket exhaust, perfectly and accidentally lining up with the ship's circular "bullseye" target: In the minutes before it was taken on January 14, the booster launched from Vandenberg, Calif.
