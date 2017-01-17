This haunting new photo of a SpaceX rocket seconds before it lands is frame-worthy

It shows the lower half of the Falcon 9 rocket, also called a booster or first stage, moments before sticking a perfect landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Sharp, backlit shadows - cast by sunlight striking the booster's landing struts - cut through the noxious fog of rocket exhaust, perfectly and accidentally lining up with the ship's circular "bullseye" target: In the minutes before it was taken on January 14, the booster launched from Vandenberg, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.