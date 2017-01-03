Third Trailer for Awkward Boy from Mars Film 'The Space Between Us'
"His heart can't handle our gravity, it's too risky!" STX Entertainment has debuted one more trailer for the cheesy romantic drama The Space Between Us , about a boy born on Mars who returns to Earth and falls in love with a young woman from Colorado. We've seen so many trailers for this already, and the film was delayed from being release last fall, until this February .
